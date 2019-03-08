Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

REVIEW: ‘Complex chords into emotive harmony’ as Ely Consort impress at Ely Methodist Chapel

PUBLISHED: 10:37 18 March 2019

Rosemary Westwell

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Archant

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday.

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Their singing was a very high standard and as a choir it proved particularly competent at fusing complex chords into emotive, cohesive harmony.

Many of the pieces in the programme were new and those of us who are wary of contemporary composers were given a very pleasant surprise.

Matthew obviously knows his music and the selection chosen for this programme, which included many modern-day composers, was particularly musical and delightful.

Pianist, Charlie Penn, and cellist Anna Jones also made and excellent contribution to this lovely programme.

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Charlie had some highly challenging material to play, and he managed it all with real panache.

It was very pleasing to hear the rich tones of the cello. In ‘Serenity’ (‘O Magnum Mysterium’) by Ola Gjeilo, the cello was especially well integrated, making the piece meaningful, heartfelt and expressive.

Other highlights for me were ‘Time is Endless’ by Vytautas Miškinis, ‘Cantata Domino’ by Ko Matsushita, ‘The music of stillness’ by Elaine Hagenberg and the final ‘Polovtsian Dances’ by Alexander Borodin.

‘Time is Endless’ contained gorgeous, ethereal harmonies, ‘Cantata Domino’ was tuneful with a tinge of attractive melancholy, ‘The music of stillness’ had a beautiful, sustained texture with exquisite harmonic changes that were clearly expressed, and the excitement and exotic exuberance of the Polovtsian Dances ended the evening perfectly.

None of this detail would have been possible to enjoy without the skill and sensitivity of this wonderful choir and its director.

Their next event will be John Rutter’s ‘Feel the Spirit’ in St Mary’s Church, Burwell, on June 29 2019.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/elyconsort for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Ely Eel Weekend 2019 gets underway with launch event at The Maltings

Dozens of city residents and civic dignitaries attended the launch of Ely’s Eel Weekend and Food and Drink Festival, which is now in its 15th year. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Children’s artwork helps others moving up to secondary scool

Children from the Orchards Church of England Academy, Wisbech and Lisa Foulkes, Transition Co-ordinator and Pastoral Support Counsellor, being presented with their certificates and gifts for their artwork used to create the new transitions leaflet. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY SERVICES NHS TRUST.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Ely Eel Weekend 2019 gets underway with launch event at The Maltings

Dozens of city residents and civic dignitaries attended the launch of Ely’s Eel Weekend and Food and Drink Festival, which is now in its 15th year. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Children’s artwork helps others moving up to secondary scool

Children from the Orchards Church of England Academy, Wisbech and Lisa Foulkes, Transition Co-ordinator and Pastoral Support Counsellor, being presented with their certificates and gifts for their artwork used to create the new transitions leaflet. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY SERVICES NHS TRUST.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire

Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire. Here is a picture of fly tipping on an industrial site at Mepal last week. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Energy efficiency one of the keys to Cambridgeshire County Council’s planned £18m new headquarters at Alconbury

Cambridgeshire County Council hope for high energy efficiency outcomes for their new £18m headquarters at Alconbury. Picture; CAMBS CC

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists