Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Ely composer creates piece of music from his grandad's D-Day story performed by more than 100 schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 10:05 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 11 June 2019

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his grandad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his grandad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

Archant

An Ely composer joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza.

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

James Olsen first started to plan the 'musical documentary' around two years ago - and even roped in support from his grandad who is a former D-Day veteran.

The project saw Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Alfred Seafarers' Society and James collaborate to make the new piece of music that was performed in front of hundreds of people at The Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth on Friday (June 7).

Based on veterans' stories, the responses were recorded and shaped by James into the composition.

The 37-year-old, who also teaches at Cambridge University, explained: "My grandad Geoffrey Haskins was a D-Day veteran and growing up I was always fascinated to hear his stories.

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his grandad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his grandad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

"I had this idea that I wanted to create a piece of music for the D-Day anniversary so decided to approach the orchestra in Bournemouth as my granddad had lived there for over 30 years.

"He is 92-years-old now so it was amazing to get him involved along with other veteran Robert Ball."

Geoffrey, who is now a resident at the Royal Alfred Seafarers' Society, was in the Royal Navy and only 17-years-old during D-Day on board the HMS Emerald.

James put questions to him and fellow Merchant Navy veteran Robert before more than 100 children from across Portsmouth captured their memories in the piece of music entitled The Key Note of Everything to be SIMPLICITY.

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

The phrase came from General Montgomery's one-page sketch for D-Day.

In the lead up to the performance, James provided coaching sessions for teachers and uploaded videos to his Youtube channel of the project coming together.

"I was so pleased with how everything went on the day and the children and musicians were all amazing," James added.

"I very much hope that we managed to raise awareness of a pivotal moment in European history not only among the young people who took part, but more widely among those who attended and followed the project through our online documentaries."

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his granddad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his granddad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

The BSO worked in partnership with Portsmouth City Council to deliver the project, as well

as the D-Day museum in Portsmouth.

For more information on James' work visit https://www.youtube.com/jamesolsentv

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Young tennis stars of the future show off their skills junior coaching session in Soham

Young tennis stars of the future showed off their skills at the first of six Sunday morning junior coaching sessions in Soham. Picture: SOHAM TENNIS CLUB.

Ely composer creates piece of music from his grandad’s D-Day story performed by more than 100 schoolchildren

Ely composer James Olsen joined forces with a symphony orchestra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day by bringing children and veterans together to create a musical extravaganza. Pictured are his grandad former veteran Geoffrey Haskins and Robert Ball. Picture: JAMES OLSEN.

6,000 estimated visitors to G’s at Barway near Ely for their Open Farm Sunday event

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Witchford author publishes debut novel - a coming-of-age horror set in The Fens during the 1990 World Cup

Witchford author Benjamin Langley publishes debut novel - a coming-of-age horror set in The Fens during the 1990 World Cup

Sainsburys in Ely supports raising the awareness of Parkinson’s disease

Sainsburys in Ely supports raising the awareness of Parkinson’s disease: Caroline Nicklinson and David Rigley from the Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group are pictured with Katherine Greenland from Sainsburys Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists