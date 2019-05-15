Advanced search

King's Ely raise more than £2,000 for charity at annual summer 'Osfest' shortly followed by the powder paint-splattering 'Colour Run'

15 May, 2019 - 17:31
King's Ely students raised more than £2,000 for charity at the school's annual Osfest and new 'Colour Run'.

More than £2,000 has been raised for charity at King's Ely's annual summer Osfest and paint-splattering Colour Run.

Hundreds of students, staff, family and friends attended the fundraising events on the 'New Field' at the East Cambridgeshire school.

Osfest is organised by the boys in 'Osmond House' - also known as Osmen - and their housemaster, Paul Lott.

Each Osmen is tasked with running a stall or activity at the event.

Osfest 2019 alone raised a record-breaking £1,900, which will be split equally between King's Ely's two charities this year - Cancer Research UK and the Tsavo Conservation Group.

This year, for the first ever time, Osfest was followed by the Ely Colour Run where more than 200 people put their best foot forward in the 'inaugural event'.

Pupils from Year 1 to Year 13 took part, as did parents, grandparents, teachers, members of the school's senior leadership team, and friends of the school.

The Colour Run raised a further £600 for Cancer Research UK and the Tsavo Conservation Group. Plans for Ely Colour Run 2020 are already underway.

Sue Freestone, principal of King's Ely, said: "These events represented the spirit of King's Ely at its most abundant.

"The sense of community and shared purpose was tangible and it's great to see our students working so hard in support of worthy causes."

Show Job Lists