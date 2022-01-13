Gallery
10 tickets left for Ely College's production of School of Rock next week
- Credit: ELY COLLEGE
Ely College will stage its first whole-school musical, 'School of Rock', from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 January - and 10 free tickets are still available.
"All our cast, crew and the amazing staff have been working so hard on this musical so it looks set to be a great show," said Kerri Vella, of Ely College.
All three evening performances are sold out, but 10 complimentary tickets have been kept aside for the opening night (Thursday January 20).
The performance is taking place in Needham’s Hall on the school site, with entrance and car park available through the Needham’s gate.
The performance will start at 7pm, with doors opening from 6.15pm.
All visitors will be requested to wear a face mask for the duration of their visit, and need to bring proof of a negative LFD/COVID pass app.
Kerri added: "If you wish to join us for this special event, then please contact Jonathan Newsome on: jnewsome@elycollege.co.uk to reserve your individual ticket.
"Each ticket will be issued on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and will be confirmed by Jonathan via email."