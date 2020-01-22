Ely College students celebrate after winning in national writing competition

Three Ely College students were celebrating after seeing their work published in a national writing competition.

Emily Jeffs, Jack Maltby and Alfie Bradley had to write a piece no longer than 100 words for the Young Writers' 'SOS Sagas: Hunted' competition.

Although Emily has won this competition before, both Jack and Alfie entered for the first time.

Anne Shaw, learning resource centre manager at Ely College, said: "Our creative writing group gives students an opportunity to develop writing skills and creativity.

"I am incredibly proud that our students' work has been chosen out of over 20,000 entries to be included."

Students who attend the college's creative writing club were put forward by Mrs Shaw, in a bid to inspire them to continue developing their writing skills by seeing their work in print.

'Hunted: Inside The Mind' is scheduled to be published in March.

Young Writers was established in 1991 and aims to encourage young writers to read, write and enjoy poetry, as well as creative writing to boost confidence and showcase creativity.