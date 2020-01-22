Advanced search

Ely College students celebrate after winning in national writing competition

PUBLISHED: 16:51 22 January 2020

Ely college students celebrated after winning a Young Writers competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY COLLEGE

Ely college students celebrated after winning a Young Writers competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY COLLEGE

Archant

Three Ely College students were celebrating after seeing their work published in a national writing competition.

Emily Jeffs, Jack Maltby and Alfie Bradley had to write a piece no longer than 100 words for the Young Writers' 'SOS Sagas: Hunted' competition.

Although Emily has won this competition before, both Jack and Alfie entered for the first time.

Anne Shaw, learning resource centre manager at Ely College, said: "Our creative writing group gives students an opportunity to develop writing skills and creativity.

You may also want to watch:

"I am incredibly proud that our students' work has been chosen out of over 20,000 entries to be included."

Students who attend the college's creative writing club were put forward by Mrs Shaw, in a bid to inspire them to continue developing their writing skills by seeing their work in print.

'Hunted: Inside The Mind' is scheduled to be published in March.

Young Writers was established in 1991 and aims to encourage young writers to read, write and enjoy poetry, as well as creative writing to boost confidence and showcase creativity.

Most Read

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Irish country popstar Nathan Carter to perform in Hunstanton

Nathan Carter to perform in Peterborough on February 7

Meet the team! Introducing part two of the 60 new neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire

Introducing 30 more neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

First Flora of Cambridgeshire since 1964 covers 2,330 species and hybrids

First Flora of Cambridgeshire since 1964 covers 2,330 species and hybrids. Author Alan Leslie is also pictured. Picture: ALAN LESLIE/ RHS

Ely College students celebrate after winning in national writing competition

Ely college students celebrated after winning a Young Writers competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY COLLEGE

Cambridgeshire County Council reveals aims to target net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Council leader Steve Count and Emma Fletcher from the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust after the village received a £300,000 grant to help homes move from oil to renewable heat. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists