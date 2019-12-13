Advanced search

Ely College students back Labour in 'mock' General Election

PUBLISHED: 10:02 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 13 December 2019

Archant

Ely College students were given the opportunity to have their opinions heard at the ballot box during a 'mock' General Election which saw Labour candidate James Bull take the win.

As part of the college's PSHE curriculum, all students took part in a 'mock' election process, complete with 'hustings' visits from each of the South East Cambridgeshire local candidates.

All four candidates visited the college over the course of the week and each addressed an assembly of students on their different visions and policy platforms. Issues raised included the environment, school funding and Brexit.

Students and staff at the college joined the nation as they took to the polling stations on Thursday to cast their votes in school.

The returning officer for the college made a formal results declaration on Friday morning, after the count had taken place.

The actual winner of the South East Cambridgeshire parliamentary election, Lucy Frazer MP, will take some comfort in the breakdown of the vote.

Labour received 36 per cent, the Liberal Democrats got 31 per cent, the Conservatives 17 per cent, the Independents 12 per cent and four per cent were spoiled ballots.

Bishop Laney Sixth Form students bucked the overall college trend by backing the Conservative candidate with 32 per cent of the vote.

Principal Richard Spencer said: "This generation of young people feel passionately about many topics such as the environment and securing more opportunities through education.

"We wanted to help students understand the issues the country faces, as well as the importance of exercising the hard won right to vote.

"This has been an amazing opportunity, and they took full advantage of being able to ask questions about issues important to them which makes us very proud.

