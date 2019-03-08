Gallery

Students show off their science projects to pupils and visitors at Ely College's second science fair

More than 300 people attended Ely College's second annual science fair. Among the experiments on display were mobile phone holograms and up close dissections to air cannon footie and even slime recipes.

More than 300 people attended Ely College’s second annual science fair which saw science students showcase a range of experiments including mobile phone

holograms, up close dissections, air cannon football and even slime recipes.

Year 7 and 8 students used their lessons to plan, test and prepare presentations for the public as part of British Science Week.

This year also saw Year 5 and 6 pupils from The Lantern Community Primary join in, as mini scientists explaining their class investigations into the effects of gravity.

Sam Craven, curriculum leader at Ely College, said: “We are so proud of the hard work and enthusiasm of our students during this year’s science festival.” “We are delighted that two primary schools, Lantern and St Mary’s, also had children present work from their science lessons.

“Harlequin Nursery enjoyed the fair as well. There really was something for all ages.

“This year was bigger than last and we are already planning and looking forward to next year.”

Ely College students were awarded science fair commendation rosettes and PLEDGES awards, with some invited to Cambridge University to repeat their experiments for the public as science ambassadors at the Cambridge Science Festival School Zone.

