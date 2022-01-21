Gallery

Excitement builds in the corridor ahead of showtime. - Credit: ELY COLLEGE

The opening night of Ely College’s first whole school musical was a rocking success as students smashed delivered "an awesome showcase of talent".

With shows on Friday and Saturday evening to follow, these sold-out seats - which saw Year 10 student Alfie McCreadie smash the lead role - have been the hottest tickets in town.

And with over 150 students taking part, the decision to put Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘School of Rock’ on as a school production was an easy one.

It is the first school musical in a while but it is fun, witty, involves fantastic music and provided an opportunity to get as many students involved in the arts as possible.

The musical was directed and produced by Catherine Seymour, who is head of drama, and Jonathan Newsome, who is music leader.

She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with such a talented, enthusiastic and inspiring group of young people.

“These kids are going to have their names in lights one day.

Year 10 student Alfie McCreadie took on the lead role in Ely College's School of Rock - Credit: ELY COLLEGE

“They have shown exceptional resilience during what has been the most challenging of circumstances, supporting each other and coming together to put on this amazing production.”

Simon Warburton, principal of Ely College described the show as a “love letter to live music, the arts in schools and learning.”

He added: “It champions every one of our students, it champions music and being part of something together, playing live and putting yourself out there.”

Former mayor of Ely, Councillor Mike Rouse, attenended the opening night and said: "It was wonderful to see so many students enjoying performing again.

"Some confident young people, some lovely voices - a difficult show relying heavily on Dewey Finn, the Jack Black film role to carry it.

"And young Alfie McCreadie is astonishing - the acting, the singing voice and the energy. A star shining among many others.

"Well done everyone - the production team, technical team musicians and those on stage.

"Hear the applause, enjoy it, you've earned it. It is something you will always remember with pride. Thank you."

Cllr Lis Every, who was also at the opening night, added: "Fantastic show! How wonderful to see such talent, energy and enthusiasm.

"Many congratulations to everyone who contributed to making this such a great show."

