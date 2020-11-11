Gallery

College students and staff honour the fallen in socially-distanced Remembrance gathering

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Archant

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance during the morning of Wednesday November 11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA

At 11.10am students were escorted to the sports pitch by their teachers and lined up within their tutor groups in small year bubbles.

This allowed the students to remain within their year group bubbles and keep more than the recommended two metres distance to other year groups.

Once the college was assembled, principal Simon Warburton read the poem For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA

The Last Post and Reveille was played by Year 11 student Rosie Scott either side of a two minute silence.

In addition to the formal gathering outside, a video of Year 7 and 8 virtual choirs was shown to all students at the start of afternoon lessons.

This video was a rendition of ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon and was edited after recording to impose the voices of both year group students to give the impression of a joint performance.

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA

The school said: “Coronavirus is presenting schools with a wide range of challenges but we are finding ways to uphold rigorous risk assessments and controls so that students are still able to take part in vital civic experiences.”

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA