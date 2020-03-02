Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

None of the Ely College students taken ill following a skiing trip to Italy have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, school principal Richard Spencer told parents.

The students returned more than a week ago from the £930 a head trip to Passo Tonale, the mountainous pass linking the regions of Trentino and Lombardy.

Mr Spencer revealed last week that a "small number" of the students had been unwell since returning and they had been asked to remain at home for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

"We are aware of a small number of students who have been unwell since returning from the ski trip to Italy that took place over February half term," said principal Richard Spencer in a first letter to parents.

He followed this up with a second letter at the weekend to parents.

"We're writing to update you about Coronavirus (COVID-19)," said Mr Spencer.

"We understand the level of concern this national issue has generated in our schools and local community and we wanted to reassure you that we continue to follow the latest advice and guidance.

"Developments regarding COVID-19 are continuing to be carefully monitored by Public Health England (PHE) and there is currently a national approach in place with PHE and the NHS leading."

He said: "As I communicated to you earlier this week, we have been in close liaison with PHE around a small number of our students who were feeling unwell after returning from a ski trip to the category 2 area of Northern Italy over half term. "No students or staff connected to the trip have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Any who have been feeling or are still feeling unwell have followed NHS and PHE guidance. "The guidance from PHE at the time of writing is very clear in relation to students and staff returning from trips to specified countries including northern Italy and this is being continually updated."

He said the school was following the latest PHE advice.

To help prevent the potential spread of any infections, including Covid-19, the PHE has launched the 'Catch it, Bin it, Kill It' campaign.

Mr Spencer wrote: "We would ask all parents/carers and children to follow good hygiene to stop the spread of germs."