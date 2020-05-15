Advanced search

Principal calls for patience as school makes first steps towards reopening amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:14 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 15 May 2020

Ely College principal Richard Spencer has called for families to be patient as the school makes its first steps towards fully reopening. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

The principal of Ely College has asked families to remain patient as the school makes its first steps towards fully reopening.

Richard Spencer said the school is “actively planning to make the necessary arrangements” after the Government released new guidelines on allowing year 10 and 12 pupils, who are taking key exams next year, to receive some face-to-face support from June 1.

However, it is not clear whether pupils in years seven, eight, nine and 11 will return before the summer holidays from July.

In a letter written to families, Mr Spencer said: “Some are very eager to get back to work and some ‘normality’ as soon as possible, others are highly concerned and anxious about the risks and implications.

“Please be assured that our priority will be to implement the guidance we have been given as effectively as possible to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

He added: “We will be in touch again in due course to advise you on the precise arrangements that will be in place after June 1. I ask for your patience over the coming days while we do this.”

To read the full letter, visit http://www.elycollege.com/letters.

