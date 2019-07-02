Ely College praised for behaviour, teaching and achievement as Ofsted say they are good

Ely College praised for behaviour, teaching and achievement as Ofsted say they are good. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A secondary school in Ely has been "transformed" after inspectors praised its outstanding leadership just four years since it was put in special measures.

Ely College was ranked as good by Ofsted for their work to "relentlessly improve behaviour, teaching and achievement".

The school in Downham Road joined The Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust in 2016 following a "turbulent period".

Inspectors said this had been "instrumental in securing rapid improvements" after they were warned to up their standards.

But not only was the quality of leadership and management noted to have changed, but teaching, personal development and behaviour had all seen a turnaround.

Paul Wilson, lead inspector, said: "The principal has been unwavering in his determination that only the best will do.

"The culture in the school has been transformed and there are now high expectations and aspirations set for both staff and pupils.

"Most teaching is effective and builds upon the positive relationships that teachers have established with pupils."

In a survey, one parent commented "Ely College has changed hugely in the past three years, all for the better".

Governors were also said to have a "comprehensive knowledge" of the school.

"They provide appropriate support and challenge, which ensure that school leaders' actions result in improvements," Mr Wilson added.

Areas of improvement included raising the attendance of disadvantaged pupils and to evaluate the effectiveness of its 16 to 19 study programmes.

Principal, Richard Spencer, said: "We have waited a long time for a report like this and it is an accurate reflection of all the hard work and dedication that our staff have put in to transforming the school over the last three years.

"We are indebted to all at CMAT, the Fenland and East Cambridgeshire Opportunity Area and our fantastic local community who have supported us on every step of our journey and enabled us to become the school we are today."

The college's post 16 provision, Bishop Laney Sixth Form, was also rated good.

Mark Woods, Chief Executive Officer of CMAT, said: "We are over the moon with the results of the inspection at Ely College.

"The college's success is a real representation of our commitment to providing a high-quality education for everyone, at the heart of local communities.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the college's journey and excited to see what we can continue to achieve together in the future."

