Ely College played hosts to the Artsmark Festival, ran by regional arts organisation Festival Bridge, as they welcomed some of the UK's leading cultural organisations on Friday. From left, Richard Spencer, head teacher at Ely College and Michael Corley, head of Festival Bridge. Picture: FESTIVAL BRIDGE Archant

Ely College today played hosts to some of the countries' leading cultural organisations for this year's Artsmark Festival.

The school also welcomed sixty teachers and head teachers as part of the celebration, which gives teachers and head teachers from different schools a chance to get together and share ideas from their Artsmark journeys.

Artsmark is Arts Council England's award for schools that champion the arts and strive for excellence.

Richard Spencer, head teacher at Ely College, said: "We have a responsibility to make sure that the arts remain at the heart of our schools."

MP for SE Cambs, Lucy Frazer, who spoke at the event, added: "It was great to be at Ely College and to see first hand how the Artsmark workshops expanded teachers' classroom skills for the benefit of their students."

Festival Bridge is one of ten national Bridge organisations working to improve the cultural education offer by creating, advising and facilitating partnerships and networks.