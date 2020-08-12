GCSE students collecting results will have to pre-book a time slot, wear masks and arrive in small groups

Ely College students wishing to collect their GCSE results on August 20 will have to pre-book a time slot, wear masks and arrive in small groups of no more than five people.

In a letter sent out to parents and carers titled ‘Year 11 Results Day Information – Updated’, principal Richard Spencer said “we have decided to offer small groups of students the opportunity to collect results in person on a staggered appointment basis”.

It marks a U-turn following the college’s “reluctant” decision that was “based on the need to avoid creating or encouraging large social gatherings (both in college and the wider community), and the restrictions that are in place in educational settings.”

Following further guidance around the management of results days which was issued by the Department for Education on July 27, Mr Spencer stated in the letter that “we need to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of students, staff and the wider community”.

He said time slots – available between 8am and 2pm - will be a least ten minutes apart and “we ask students to spend no more than ten minutes in the building”.

“When in the building, social distancing will need to be observed and, on this occasion, we ask that masks are worn,” he added.

“Unfortunately, parents will not be able to enter the college, but will be free to wait outside or in the car park.

The letter adds that students need to arrive on time - “should you miss your allocated slot or be late, you may not be admitted, and your results will be emailed at the end of the day”.

Students who wish to come in and collect their results in person must complete the application using the online booking system via www.picktime.com/elycollege

Any student booking a place, must do so by 3pm on August 19. If they book a time to come into college in person, they will not receive an email of their results at 8am on August 20.

Students not booking into college will have their results emailed to their college email address at 8am on Thursday August 20.

In the letter, Mr Spencer added that “should large gatherings outside or around the college develop, we will need to revert to the original plan and only offer results over email”.

He also said that staff in college will be contacting all Year 11 families and students by telephone during 20 and Friday 21 to “congratulate them on their results and offer any support or guidance that may be required with the process of accepting offers.

“Anyone in need of urgent advice should ring through to reception and leave a message and we will do all we can to respond as soon as possible.

“I know the thought of not being able to come into college was difficult for some of you, and that this is an anxious time.

“I hope these arrangements will allow those who would value it an experience much closer to the one you’d imagined.

“However you choose to collect your results, we are proud of you all and here to help and support on August 20.”