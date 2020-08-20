Great GCSE results for Ely College students - including one who secured top grade in all subjects
PUBLISHED: 13:06 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 20 August 2020
Students at Ely College ended the year on a high with an impressive crop of GCSE results, including one student who secured the top grade in all of his subjects.
Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9 while other individual high achievers include:
• Henry Olley: eight GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 GCSEs at Grade 8
• Alex Oakhill: seven GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8 and one Grade 7
• Charlie Edwards: seven GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 at Grade 8
• Megan Marshall: six GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8, and 1 at Grade 7
• Lara Foulkes: six GCSEs at Grade 9, and 5 at Grade 8.
As part of COVID-19 restrictions, results this year were based on centre-assessed grades. These were estimated based on performance in mocks and progress assessments, as well as attainment throughout the GCSE course.
Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College, said: “We could not be prouder of what our incredible students have managed to achieve this academic year.
“Their performance in all aspects of school life reflects their determination and dedication, and I wish all students the greatest success in the next phase of their education.”
