Great GCSE results for Ely College students - including one who secured top grade in all subjects

Ely College student Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9. Picture: ELY COLLEGE Archant

Students at Ely College ended the year on a high with an impressive crop of GCSE results, including one student who secured the top grade in all of his subjects.

Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9 while other individual high achievers include:

• Henry Olley: eight GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 GCSEs at Grade 8

• Alex Oakhill: seven GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8 and one Grade 7

• Charlie Edwards: seven GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 at Grade 8

• Megan Marshall: six GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8, and 1 at Grade 7

• Lara Foulkes: six GCSEs at Grade 9, and 5 at Grade 8.

As part of COVID-19 restrictions, results this year were based on centre-assessed grades. These were estimated based on performance in mocks and progress assessments, as well as attainment throughout the GCSE course.

Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College, said: “We could not be prouder of what our incredible students have managed to achieve this academic year.

“Their performance in all aspects of school life reflects their determination and dedication, and I wish all students the greatest success in the next phase of their education.”