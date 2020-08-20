Advanced search

Great GCSE results for Ely College students - including one who secured top grade in all subjects

PUBLISHED: 13:06 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 20 August 2020

Ely College student Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Ely College student Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Archant

Students at Ely College ended the year on a high with an impressive crop of GCSE results, including one student who secured the top grade in all of his subjects.

Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9 while other individual high achievers include:

• Henry Olley: eight GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 GCSEs at Grade 8

• Alex Oakhill: seven GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8 and one Grade 7

• Charlie Edwards: seven GCSEs at Grade 9 and 3 at Grade 8

• Megan Marshall: six GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 at Grade 8, and 1 at Grade 7

• Lara Foulkes: six GCSEs at Grade 9, and 5 at Grade 8.

As part of COVID-19 restrictions, results this year were based on centre-assessed grades. These were estimated based on performance in mocks and progress assessments, as well as attainment throughout the GCSE course.

Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College, said: “We could not be prouder of what our incredible students have managed to achieve this academic year.

“Their performance in all aspects of school life reflects their determination and dedication, and I wish all students the greatest success in the next phase of their education.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her is jailed

Shiriffe Walker, 24, of Sutton has been jailed for beating up and threatening to kill his partner. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her is jailed

Shiriffe Walker, 24, of Sutton has been jailed for beating up and threatening to kill his partner. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Latest from the Ely Standard

Highways officials ‘steer’ developers away from creating cycle link to Ely leisure park across busy A10 on health and safety grounds

Just 13 people attended a public consultation on the proposals by Taylor Wimpey for their homes development at Ely. These were some of those attending - the company redacted the faces in their presentation to East Cambs Council. The meeting was at the cathedral centre last autumn, Picture; TAYLOR WIMPEY

The Old Hall in Ely has modernised the concept of a traditional manor house

Like many businesses, The Old Hall, near Ely, has been forced to adapt its offerings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: The Old Hall. Ely

Students acheieve top GCSE grades

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Great GCSE results for Ely College students - including one who secured top grade in all subjects

Ely College student Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9. Picture: ELY COLLEGE