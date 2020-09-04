Gallery
First day back at school is a success for pupils and staff
PUBLISHED: 12:36 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 04 September 2020
Ben Jolley
It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Tour for the new Year 7s areas including the eco garden in the Downham block. Picture: ELY COLLEGE
Archant
It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed back pupils for the first day of the new academic year.
It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Meeting Mr Mawby having a great first day at their new school. Picture: ELY COLLEGE
Staff and teachers said they were pleased to welcome children back on Thursday September 3 and show the Year 7s around on their first day.
Today (Friday September 4) will see Year 8, 10, 11 and 13 return to the school.
It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE
One of the teacher’s said there were “so many happy faces back in our classrooms, ready and raring to learn”.
It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Lunchtime saw Year 7s in their bubble classes enjoying the dining facilities and getting to know each other. Picture: ELY COLLEGE It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils being introduced to the house system and ready to earn loads of PLEDGES points. Picture: ELY COLLEGE It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils looking smart in their house ties. Picture: ELY COLLEGE
