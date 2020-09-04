Gallery

First day back at school is a success for pupils and staff

Tour for the new Year 7s areas including the eco garden in the Downham block. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed back pupils for the first day of the new academic year.

Meeting Mr Mawby having a great first day at their new school. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Staff and teachers said they were pleased to welcome children back on Thursday September 3 and show the Year 7s around on their first day.

Today (Friday September 4) will see Year 8, 10, 11 and 13 return to the school.

Picture: ELY COLLEGE

One of the teacher’s said there were “so many happy faces back in our classrooms, ready and raring to learn”.

Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Lunchtime saw Year 7s in their bubble classes enjoying the dining facilities and getting to know each other. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Pupils being introduced to the house system and ready to earn loads of PLEDGES points. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Pupils looking smart in their house ties. Picture: ELY COLLEGE