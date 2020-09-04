Advanced search

First day back at school is a success for pupils and staff

PUBLISHED: 12:36 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 04 September 2020

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Tour for the new Year 7s areas including the eco garden in the Downham block. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Tour for the new Year 7s areas including the eco garden in the Downham block. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed back pupils for the first day of the new academic year.

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Meeting Mr Mawby having a great first day at their new school. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Meeting Mr Mawby having a great first day at their new school. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Staff and teachers said they were pleased to welcome children back on Thursday September 3 and show the Year 7s around on their first day.

Today (Friday September 4) will see Year 8, 10, 11 and 13 return to the school.

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

One of the teacher’s said there were “so many happy faces back in our classrooms, ready and raring to learn”.

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Lunchtime saw Year 7s in their bubble classes enjoying the dining facilities and getting to know each other. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Lunchtime saw Year 7s in their bubble classes enjoying the dining facilities and getting to know each other. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils being introduced to the house system and ready to earn loads of PLEDGES points. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils being introduced to the house system and ready to earn loads of PLEDGES points. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

It was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils looking smart in their house ties. Picture: ELY COLLEGEIt was smiles all round as Ely College welcomed pupils for the first day of the new academic year. Pupils looking smart in their house ties. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Residents warned the clock is ticking to object to housing on 22 acres of open space

The site for 57 homes is off Lynn Road, and forms part of the former MoD site bought by the council. “It’s fair to say there is quite a lot of strong feeling here,” said one resident.

Man who allegedly attacked people with a hammer is arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage

A 41-year-old man from Littleport was arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage in Upton Lane this morning. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLEPORT NOTICE BOARD

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

