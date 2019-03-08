Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

PUBLISHED: 11:45 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 25 July 2019

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Archant

Community courses at Ely College will be "reduced substantially" from September due to funding cuts.

Learners were told this week that a full programme of adult courses could "no longer be facilitated" at the site in Downham Road.

The decision comes due to lack of funding from Cambridgeshire County Council, which the college says has "forced" them to review their courses.

However, evening courses such as GCSE Maths and English, ESOL and Level 2 in Beauty Services will continue to run.

In a letter sent out by principal Richard Spencer, it states that to continue running the programme at the current prices would "require subsidy using school funds intended for the education of children".

He writes: "Ely College is facing significant financial challenges as a result of years of inadequate funding…and we have posted substantial deficit budgets - a situation that cannot continue.

"While some courses are popular and notionally viable, the overall costs of running an adult and community education programme need to be reduced substantially.

"We have been successful in securing some funding for a programme of accredited qualifications for targeted learners in 2019/20, but we can no longer facilitate and run a full programme of non-accredited adult and community classes.

You may also want to watch:

"Based on our analysis the direct and associated staffing costs (even if course fees are increased) are likely to be too great for us to make such an offer financially viable."

Course tutors will be contacted over the summer holiday with the potential for existing courses to be run as lettings in the autumn term on a private basis.

Mr Spencer continued: "We value the importance and benefits of a strong adult and community education programme at the college, we are committed to offering the best programme possible.

"We are also actively consulting with other adult and community education providers to explore engaging them in the utilisation of our site and facilities for a wider range of courses.

"I am very sorry that this situation has arisen."

But one resident who attended classes at the college said the value of the provision went beyond learning a new skill.

"The company it provided for those who might otherwise be lonely and the sheer therapy of feeling stimulated or fulfilled as well as being involved in something with others was vital," she said.

"Cutting this is false economy; it's likely to contribute to further pressure on health and social care, albeit not necessarily easily associated."

She added: "Obviously the college isn't culpable but is caught in the middle."

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Edinburgh Festival Fringe is calling for King’s Ely drama team

More than 20 King’s Ely Senior students are starring in Ugly Youth, a gritty, original play written by Nick Huntington, King’s Ely’s director of drama and theatre. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Wildlife cameraman’s visit goes down a storm at King’s Ely Junior

Wildlife cameraman Doug Allan’s visit goes down a storm at King’s Ely Junior. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists