Students pen poems for care home residents

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:55 PM December 17, 2020   
Ely College joins ‘Classrooms To Care Homes’ project.

Ely College students have been spreading festive cheer as part of the national ‘Classrooms To Care Homes’ project. - Credit: KERRI VELLA

Students at Ely College spent part of their English lessons writing poems, verses and scenes for residents of three local care homes.

Year 7 and 8 pupils have been using seasonal decorations and colour as part of the national ‘Classrooms To Care Homes’ project. 

One Year 7 student said: "This has been a fun and jolly way to bring hope and joy to people’s hearts and brighten their lives."

Simon Warburton, principal, said: “Our local care home residents and staff have had such a challenging year, so we jumped at the opportunity to offer a little Ely College seasonal cheer.  

"Residents have endured months of isolation and really must be missing their family and friends. 

"We hope the heartfelt words written by our younger students provide some comfort and joy, especially this Christmas time.

"We are so pleased to be part of this important community project.”

The festive cards will be delivered to Ely care home residents next week, in time for the holiday season. 

