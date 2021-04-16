Published: 4:13 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM April 16, 2021

Rachael Mustill and Lynn Riches, who lead the mental health and child protection provision at Ely College. - Credit: ELY COLLEGE

Ely College and Bishop Laney Sixth Form have won an award for its “outstanding” mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school was rated as “gold standard” after reaching the highest grade of “excelling” for all eight elements of the School Mental Health Award.

The criteria of the award, which is delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, includes support for staff, support for students, working with external providers, leadership and strategy.

Principal Simon Warburton said: “We still have much more to learn and more to do to support our college community and we will do all we can to support other schools and organisations with their mental health awareness”.

The award, which was established in 2017, aims to “strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK's education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances”.