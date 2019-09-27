New Ely coffee shop has heritage at heart on Lancaster Way

A new coffee house has opened in Ely with a vintage style décor giving a nod to the heritage of the area.

The Apex Coffee House, on Lancaster Way, has only been open a few weeks but it has welcomed hundreds of workers from the business park - and even a 1940s band. The wallpaper in the shop is quite unique too, featuring a picture of the former RAF Witchford airfield.

Joe Holland, manager, said: "Having a coffee house on site seemed like the perfect idea.

"So far we have had great feedback from people in the area, especially from the people who work on the site.

"We wanted to be in keeping with our local heritage, so the décor is a picture of the site from 1942.

"We also sell the RAF Witchford books."

A selection of gluten free wraps, salads and tasty cakes are on offer along with party platters which can be ordered from their Facebook page.

"If anyone has a special dietary requirement then we want to be able to help so we are looking into stocking different alternatives too," Joe added.

In the summer Apex is hoping to extend to an outdoor seating area and create a play area for children.

