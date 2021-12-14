The president of the Ely City Women's Institute group, Sarah Mascall, has retired after six years of service. - Credit: RUTH SINDALL

The president of the Ely City Women's Institute group has retired after six years of service.

Sarah Mascall was thanked for her great leadership at the December meeting.

She was commended especially for leading during the last two years of the pandemic, when people were unable to meet face to face.

After a shortened business and refreshment time, the evening continued with a Christmas quiz as well as stories, poems and readings.

Ann was the visitor and Sarah provided craft items for everyone to make a special present tag.

Sarah has been succeeded by Sheila Willson and the committee looks forward to working with her.

Earlier in the month, on Monday December 6, The Isle of Ely Federation celebrated their centenary with a carol service in Ely Cathedral.

Refreshments in the Lady Chapel were served by members of the Ely City Women's Institute group.



