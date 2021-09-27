Published: 2:25 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM September 27, 2021

Members of the Ely City Women's Institute group met face to face for the first time in 18 months. - Credit: RUTH SINDALL

Members of Ely City's Women's Institute said they were delighted to be able to meet for the first time in a year and a half.

After 18 months away, members were able to meet again face-to-face earlier this month.

President Sarah welcomed everyone back to the Old Dispensary and also welcomed seven visitors, one of whom joined on the night.

Sheila invited members to take part in various craft activities: poppies for Remembrance, green hearts for the environment and red, white and blue decorations for the Jubilee in June 2022.

Sarah then gave a demonstration of macrame after which members had a go at making a simple keyring.

You may also want to watch:

As there were only two entries for the competition, Sarah and Marian shared three points each.

Val expressed the members' thanks for the 'smile' envelopes produced and delivered by the committee each month during lockdown.

Next month, on October 11, the WI is having a practical art session led by Stuart Green.

Meetings are held in The Old Dispensary and begin at 7.30pm. Visitors are always welcome.

For more information, email Ruth via ruth.g.sindall@btconnect.com