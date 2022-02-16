During the 'speed greeting' members of Ely City WI found out more about each other as well as hearing about their hobbies and interests. - Credit: Ely City WI

Members of Ely City Women’s Institute got together on Valentine’s Day for a ‘speed greeting’ session, celebrating all things friendship.

At the meeting on February 14, those present were given the names of one half of a famous pair and had to find their ‘other half’ and spend time chatting with them.

During the chat, they were able to find out more about each other, as well as hearing about their hobbies and interests.

A spokesperson said: “There was a real buzz in the room and everyone got involved and had a great time.

“All sorts of interesting and engaging conversations took place and it was a chance for the committee to receive input into the kind of things that matters to the members.

“It also gave us chance to hear about the events and activities they would like be involved in and quirky interests and skills they may have.

“Everyone said how much they had enjoyed the session and it was rounded off with some reflection on how self-love is just as important”.

Ely City WI’s next meeting is on March 14 in the Old Dispensary in St Mary’s Street.

