Members of Ely City WI decorated the Eel in Jubilee Gardens with colourful chains to raise awareness for the issue of Modern Slavery. - Credit: Ely City WI

Members of Ely City Women's Institute (WI) have raised awareness on the issue of modern slavery by decorating Jubilee Gardens with a crocheted display.

Ely City WI is supporting the Stop Modern Slavery campaign for Anti-Slavery week and created several colourful chains to put on the eel in Jubilee Gardens.

The Anti-Slavery week runs from October 17 to October 23, and October 18 marked Anti-Slavery Day.

Vickie Jameson, from Ely City WI, said: "Modern slavery is something that can take on a number of forms, and it is thought that there are tens of thousands of victims hiding in plain sight in the UK.

The colourful chains created by the group have brightened up the Jubilee Gardens. - Credit: Ely City WI

"The true extent of it is unknown, and the WI campaign calls for better support for survivors, as well as a more effective action to eradicate the problem.

"Members of Ely City are passionate about making a difference, and this is just one of the many campaigns we are involved in."

Figures released on October 18 highlighted that more than 100 people, including children, have been rescued from acts of modern slavery in Cambridgeshire over a 12-month period.

Ely City WI hopes the colourful crochet display will catch people's eyes and encourage them to read their information leaflet on how to spot the signs of modern slavery and report it.

The information leaflet accompanying the crochet display tells people how to spot the signs of modern slavery. - Credit: Ely City WI

The group play a unique role in providing its members with the chance to campaign on issues that matter to them and their communities and invite more people to join and make a difference.

The spokesperson added: "If you too would like to get involved with Ely City WI then we would love to meet you.

"Anything from raising awareness, meeting new people or just doing something different, then you are more than welcome as a visitor to one or two of our meetings to see what we’re all about."

Ely City WI is one of the WIs that form the Isle of Ely Federation, which are all part of the National Federation of Women's Institutes.

The group meet with one another on the second Monday of each month from 7.15pm at The Old Dispensary, St Mary’s Street in Ely.

To join Ely City WI, or learn more about the group and the campaigns they have done and are involved in, visit https://wielycity.wixsite.com/hom.