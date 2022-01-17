News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely City WI share 'exciting projects' for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:46 AM January 17, 2022
Updated: 10:47 AM January 17, 2022
Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street to discuss plans for 2022.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street to discuss plans for 2022. - Credit: Ely City WI

Members of Ely City WI met up on January 10 to hear all the ‘exciting’ projects and plans for the coming year. 

With safety measures in place, president Sheila welcomed everyone to the Old Dispensary in St Mary’s Street to enjoy an evening of socialising, games and fun. 

Plans for the group during 2022 include coffee and jigsaw mornings, bowling and photography sessions.

They'll also be participating in the Queen’s green canopy project to mark the Jubilee while putting Ely City WI ‘on the map’. 

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

A spokesperson for Ely City WI said: “With plans to expand our social media presence and to make use of the ‘Denman at home’ online learning, it really is an exciting time for us. 

“At the meeting, committee and support members were introduced so that everyone is able to get involved and use their skills and experiences to enjoy new and exciting opportunities.” 

Ely City WI’s next meeting is on February 14 in the Old Dispensary. 

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

Most Read

  1. 1 8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’
  2. 2 Murder trial hears of 'appalling catalogue of injuries' suffered by baby
  3. 3 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
  1. 4 Relief for clinical Soham as four-month winless run is over
  2. 5 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  3. 6 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
  4. 7 Match ball from Cambridge United's victory against Newcastle to be raffled for charity
  5. 8 Villagers confront the challenge of Corkers rising from the ashes
  6. 9 Football club reunion bids to bring good times back to Barry
  7. 10 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pymoor cottage that faces demolition and replaced with new home, 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Two into one won't do says council as homes plan is rejected

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Little Thetford village hall's committee discovered the issue over a supporter selling bacon rolls at a football match

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Bacon roll sales banned at village football matches

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Live News

Person dies after being hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Misjudgement mishap? Broad Lane, Cottenham

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Road blocked after HGV driver comes to grief

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon