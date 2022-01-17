Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street to discuss plans for 2022. - Credit: Ely City WI

Members of Ely City WI met up on January 10 to hear all the ‘exciting’ projects and plans for the coming year.

With safety measures in place, president Sheila welcomed everyone to the Old Dispensary in St Mary’s Street to enjoy an evening of socialising, games and fun.

Plans for the group during 2022 include coffee and jigsaw mornings, bowling and photography sessions.

They'll also be participating in the Queen’s green canopy project to mark the Jubilee while putting Ely City WI ‘on the map’.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

A spokesperson for Ely City WI said: “With plans to expand our social media presence and to make use of the ‘Denman at home’ online learning, it really is an exciting time for us.

“At the meeting, committee and support members were introduced so that everyone is able to get involved and use their skills and experiences to enjoy new and exciting opportunities.”

Ely City WI’s next meeting is on February 14 in the Old Dispensary.

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI

Ely City WI met up on January 10 at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street. - Credit: Ely City WI