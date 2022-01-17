Ely City WI share 'exciting projects' for 2022
- Credit: Ely City WI
Members of Ely City WI met up on January 10 to hear all the ‘exciting’ projects and plans for the coming year.
With safety measures in place, president Sheila welcomed everyone to the Old Dispensary in St Mary’s Street to enjoy an evening of socialising, games and fun.
Plans for the group during 2022 include coffee and jigsaw mornings, bowling and photography sessions.
They'll also be participating in the Queen’s green canopy project to mark the Jubilee while putting Ely City WI ‘on the map’.
A spokesperson for Ely City WI said: “With plans to expand our social media presence and to make use of the ‘Denman at home’ online learning, it really is an exciting time for us.
“At the meeting, committee and support members were introduced so that everyone is able to get involved and use their skills and experiences to enjoy new and exciting opportunities.”
Ely City WI’s next meeting is on February 14 in the Old Dispensary.
Most Read
- 1 8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’
- 2 Murder trial hears of 'appalling catalogue of injuries' suffered by baby
- 3 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
- 4 Relief for clinical Soham as four-month winless run is over
- 5 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
- 6 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
- 7 Match ball from Cambridge United's victory against Newcastle to be raffled for charity
- 8 Villagers confront the challenge of Corkers rising from the ashes
- 9 Football club reunion bids to bring good times back to Barry
- 10 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products