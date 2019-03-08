YOUTH FOOTBALL: Ely City players and supporters alike flock in numbers for Charity Cup match
PUBLISHED: 15:38 29 July 2019
Archant
Ely City players and supporters alike were out in numbers to cheer on their youth team for a worthwhile cause.
The inaugural Unwin Trophy match between Ely City Under 18s and Long Melford took place on Thursday evening at the Robins' Unwin Ground to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.
Courtesy of Spotted in Ely, the game was streamed internationally in countries such as South Africa and Lanzarote, which the hosts won 5-2.
Officials from the Cambridgeshire FA were also present on what was a well-attended event, with Long Melford taking a bucket back to the club to help raise further funds for the cause.
Volunteers were on hand a day later to continue the fundraising efforts during the first team's pre-season friendly with Chatteris Town, which finished 1-1.
The total amount raised has not yet been finalised, but will be confirmed when Ely meet their Suffolk opponents on Friday, August 16 in a Thurlow Nunn Premier Division contest.