YOUTH FOOTBALL: Ely City players and supporters alike flock in numbers for Charity Cup match

Ely City Under 18s won the first ever Unwin Trophy match on Thursday, which was attended by players and supporters alike and helped raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Ely City players and supporters alike were out in numbers to cheer on their youth team for a worthwhile cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely City Under 18s played Long Melford Under 18s in the first ever Unwin Trophy to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity on Thursday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB Ely City Under 18s played Long Melford Under 18s in the first ever Unwin Trophy to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity on Thursday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

The inaugural Unwin Trophy match between Ely City Under 18s and Long Melford took place on Thursday evening at the Robins' Unwin Ground to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Courtesy of Spotted in Ely, the game was streamed internationally in countries such as South Africa and Lanzarote, which the hosts won 5-2.

Officials from the Cambridgeshire FA were also present on what was a well-attended event, with Long Melford taking a bucket back to the club to help raise further funds for the cause.

Volunteers were on hand a day later to continue the fundraising efforts during the first team's pre-season friendly with Chatteris Town, which finished 1-1.

Players and supporters alike were out in numbers to support the Ely City Under 18s match that helped raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity on Thursday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB Players and supporters alike were out in numbers to support the Ely City Under 18s match that helped raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity on Thursday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

The total amount raised has not yet been finalised, but will be confirmed when Ely meet their Suffolk opponents on Friday, August 16 in a Thurlow Nunn Premier Division contest.

You may also want to watch: