Hockey club raises over £1.7k for mental health

Gallery

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club has raised more than £1,700 for mental health after hosting a summer charity ball on August 27.

Club members, family and friends gathered for the evening, dancing the night away with music provided by popular local band, Park Lane.

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Half of the money raised will be used to train mental health first aiders within the club, while the remaining half will be donated to the national mental health charity, Mind.

Ely City Hockey Club chair, Paul Massey, said: “The link between regular exercise and good mental health is well known and at Ely City we want to take that one step further, making sure we are doing all we can to support good mental health for our members.

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

“Training mental health first aiders within our club will be a big part of that.”

Park Lane played their set for free during the evening while decorations were sponsored by St Mary’s Pharmacy.

Raffle prizes were also supplied by several local businesses.

If you’re interested in joining Ely City Hockey Club, visit www.elycityhockey.org for more information.

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club raised over £1.7k for mental health at their charity ball on August 27. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club



