Gallery

Ely City Hockey Club capped off a successful season with their annual awards night. - Credit: Ely City HC

A successful season for Ely City Hockey Club was capped off with a trophy-laden awards night.

Members were honoured for their efforts over the 2021-22 East League season on April 23, with the likes of captains’ player, players’ player and most improved awards all to win.

There were also notable team triumphs, too, with the men’s first team winning Division Three North West as the women’s first team earned a top three finish.

AWARD WINNERS

Men’s 1s

Captain’s Player - Owen Carford; Players' Player - Reece Laffar; Most Improved - Fez Abbas.

Men’s 2s

Captain’s Player - Ben Reynolds; Players’ Player - Breunus Van Lutterveld, Most Improved - Carl Goodey.

Men’s 3s

Captain’s Player - Richard Gogin; Players’ Player - Cameron Ludlow; Most Improved - Oliver Bennett.

Ladies’ 1s

Captain’s Player - Lynette Morrison; Players’ Player - Charlotte Beck; Most Improved - Mollie Chamberlain.

Ladies’ 2s

Captain’s Player - Gemma Bridges; Players’ Player - Ciaran Hornby; Most Improved - Abi Day.

Ladies’ 3s

Captain’s Player - Sam King; Players’ Player - Rhiannon Bush; Most Improved - Cassidy McClean.

Chairman's Award - Tim Cooper; Male Young Player of the Year - Wesley Spray; Female Young Player of the Year - Rhiannon Bush; Astbury/Hopkins Award - Karen Covey; Vice President Award (Female) - Connie Anker; Vice President Award (Male) - Stuart Kirk.

