Ely City Golf Club is urging members of the public to “respect our private land... as well as cleaning up after your dogs” during lockdown.

The club has opened throughout all three coronavirus lockdowns to provide a free open green space for peoples’ essential daily exercise.

However, the club are now pleading with walkers to “help protect it against further damage” after some people have not been following footpaths.

A club spokesperson said: “We have been pleased to have provided the public with a green space to enjoy their daily exercise during all three lockdowns.

“However, due to not staying on the public footpath we now have to regrettably ask the public to respect our private land and to help protect it against further damage.”

The club has shared a map image on social media with a clear highlighted blue line showing locals the map of the footpath.

They’re also asking dog walkers to make sure they’re “cleaning up after your dogs please”, should they want the club to continue opening.