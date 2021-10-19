News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

New-look Crusaders show fighting spirit to earn comeback triumph

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:51 PM October 19, 2021   
Ely City Crusaders U13 White OCT 2021

Ely City Crusaders' Under 13 White team recovered from two goals down to beat Chatteris Town as they showed off their new kit. - Credit: Ely City Crusaders FC

Junior footballers recovered from two goals down to ensure they would mark their first game in a new kit in the best possible way. 

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 White faced Chatteris Town Blues on October 9 in the U13 Stanley Division of the Cambridge & District Colts League.  

That was the day Crusaders sported their new kit for the 2021-22 season, sponsored by Trevor Peters of Optimum Precision Engineering Ltd. 

Coach Jon Cutter said: “Having won their league last season and gaining promotion up a division for the 2021-22 season, Crusaders are off to a great start in their new team kit.” 

Liam Goodman, Alfie Lampshire and Morgan Holmes scored Ely’s goals to secure a 3-2 win. 

A week later, Crusaders beat Sawston United 2-1 to climb into third spot in the league table. 

They take on Bottisham Under 13s on Saturday, October 23, 11.30am kick-off. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motion calls for community housing review in four villages
  2. 2 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  3. 3 WATCH: The Fens celebrates its own 'Ark of Triumph'
  1. 4 Man found dead in March
  2. 5 HMO or flats divide councils but what happens to rest of hotel?
  3. 6 MP oversees climate change mock debate at Ely College
  4. 7 Pubs team up to raise £3,500 for British Heart Foundation
  5. 8 Church to hold churchyards training day
  6. 9 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  7. 10 New Ely cinema, royal visit, Welney gets a hall and Thomas a new car
Football
Ely News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harvester on fire in Wilburton

Cambs Live

Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Illegal poachers in Swaffham Bulbeck

Cambs Live

Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Suspected hare coursers in Landbeach

Cambs Live | Updated

Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Care payments found by Cambridgeshire County Council new HQ

Cambridgeshire County Council

Woman seeks answers over £7,000 mystery into late mother's care

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon