New-look Crusaders show fighting spirit to earn comeback triumph
- Credit: Ely City Crusaders FC
Junior footballers recovered from two goals down to ensure they would mark their first game in a new kit in the best possible way.
Ely City Crusaders Under 13 White faced Chatteris Town Blues on October 9 in the U13 Stanley Division of the Cambridge & District Colts League.
That was the day Crusaders sported their new kit for the 2021-22 season, sponsored by Trevor Peters of Optimum Precision Engineering Ltd.
Coach Jon Cutter said: “Having won their league last season and gaining promotion up a division for the 2021-22 season, Crusaders are off to a great start in their new team kit.”
Liam Goodman, Alfie Lampshire and Morgan Holmes scored Ely’s goals to secure a 3-2 win.
A week later, Crusaders beat Sawston United 2-1 to climb into third spot in the league table.
They take on Bottisham Under 13s on Saturday, October 23, 11.30am kick-off.
