Published: 3:51 PM October 19, 2021

Ely City Crusaders' Under 13 White team recovered from two goals down to beat Chatteris Town as they showed off their new kit. - Credit: Ely City Crusaders FC

Junior footballers recovered from two goals down to ensure they would mark their first game in a new kit in the best possible way.

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 White faced Chatteris Town Blues on October 9 in the U13 Stanley Division of the Cambridge & District Colts League.

That was the day Crusaders sported their new kit for the 2021-22 season, sponsored by Trevor Peters of Optimum Precision Engineering Ltd.

Coach Jon Cutter said: “Having won their league last season and gaining promotion up a division for the 2021-22 season, Crusaders are off to a great start in their new team kit.”

Liam Goodman, Alfie Lampshire and Morgan Holmes scored Ely’s goals to secure a 3-2 win.

A week later, Crusaders beat Sawston United 2-1 to climb into third spot in the league table.

They take on Bottisham Under 13s on Saturday, October 23, 11.30am kick-off.