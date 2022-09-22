Ely City Crusaders Under 10 Girls formed this summer and are playing in the Cambridgeshire Girls and Women's Football League. - Credit: Ely City Crusaders FC

A coach is hoping to improve on the progress already made as he takes charge of his first girls’ football team.

Jamie Gayfer started coaching Ely City Crusaders Under 10 Girls alongside Andrew Lee since the team formed this summer.

“It’s a tough task, but it will be good to watch them learn and grow together,” said Jamie.

The team, which has grown from seven to around 18 players, follows on from the club’s progression in recent years.

Jamie’s first competitive game in charge ended in an 8-0 defeat to Coton U10 Girls in the Cambridgeshire Girls and Women’s League on September 17.

But for the former Ely City Reserves assistant manager, winning is not the main aim this season.

Jamie added: “If they come off the pitch with a smile on their face, that is what matters.”

Ely City Crusaders U10 Girls travel to Milton U10s this Saturday before a cup clash with Chatteris Town on October 1.