Youth coach leaves on a high as Ely City retain charity cup
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant
Ross Elliott could not have asked to sign off in a better manner as he left Ely City Football Club on a winning note.
Elliott took charge of his final game after four years as the Robins’ under 18s coach in their 3-0 victory over Lakenheath under 18s in the second annual Unwin Trophy match on Tuesday night.
“It was good to see the lads again, which was the main thing,” he said.
“When we were stood in the dugout, me and Nigel Smith (assistant coach) commented on the attendance and it looked quite busy, so that’s good.”
The match, which attracted a healthy crowd at the Demcom Stadium, raised over £571 for brain charity Headway, more than the inaugural event in 2019.
Some of Ely’s playing squad will also be leaving the team, but overall, Elliott was pleased with the event.
“I think fitness (issues) probably came into it, but we got some goals towards the end, which is good,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
- 2 Family pay tribute to 'devoted mum' killed by lorry on A14
- 3 Drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin waved 12-inch knife during brawl
- 4 Resident’s anger at ‘perpetual’ double yellow line parking problems
- 5 Double decker bus and car in A47 collision
- 6 Pair sentenced for 'nasty and savage' attack on homeless man
- 7 Photos of the Week: Double rainbow flies high above stunning Ely
- 8 Kind-hearted student receives card from Her Majesty The Queen
- 9 Line-up announced for five-week socially-distanced festival series
- 10 Woman dies after being hit by lorry
“Between me and Nigel, I think it will be our last game for a while.
“We wanted to win, we wanted to finish on a good note and I think everyone involved enjoyed it.”