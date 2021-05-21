Published: 6:30 AM May 21, 2021

Nigel Smith (left) and Ross Elliott hold the Unwin Trophy after Ely City under 18s won 3-0 against Lakenheath under 18s in the second annual charity cup match. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Ross Elliott could not have asked to sign off in a better manner as he left Ely City Football Club on a winning note.

Elliott took charge of his final game after four years as the Robins’ under 18s coach in their 3-0 victory over Lakenheath under 18s in the second annual Unwin Trophy match on Tuesday night.

“It was good to see the lads again, which was the main thing,” he said.

“When we were stood in the dugout, me and Nigel Smith (assistant coach) commented on the attendance and it looked quite busy, so that’s good.”

Ely City under 18s lift the Unwin Trophy after their 3-0 win over Lakenheath under 18s in the second annual charity match. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

The match, which attracted a healthy crowd at the Demcom Stadium, raised over £571 for brain charity Headway, more than the inaugural event in 2019.

Some of Ely’s playing squad will also be leaving the team, but overall, Elliott was pleased with the event.

“I think fitness (issues) probably came into it, but we got some goals towards the end, which is good,” he said.

Action from Ely City under 18s vs Lakenheath under 18s in the second Unwin Trophy charity match. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Action from Ely City under 18s vs Lakenheath under 18s in the second Unwin Trophy charity match. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

“Between me and Nigel, I think it will be our last game for a while.

“We wanted to win, we wanted to finish on a good note and I think everyone involved enjoyed it.”