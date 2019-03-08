Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Babylon ARTS charity launches campaign to raise £17,000 to keep Ely Cinema open

PUBLISHED: 15:17 26 March 2019

A ?use it or lose it? campaign to raise £17,000 has been launched to keep Ely Cinema open. The small independent cinema has been in The Maltings for over 20 years but arts charity Babylon ARTS. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY.

A ?use it or lose it? campaign to raise £17,000 has been launched to keep Ely Cinema open. The small independent cinema has been in The Maltings for over 20 years but arts charity Babylon ARTS. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY.

Archant

A ‘use it or lose it’ campaign to raise £17,000 has been launched to keep Ely Cinema open.

The small independent cinema has been in The Maltings for over 20 years but arts charity Babylon ARTS - who operate the single screen - can no longer afford to subsidise its operation.

The cinema needs 30 individuals, companies or local groups to pledge £100 each to the cinema fund by June 1.

The money will be used to help pay towards the increased cost of the cinema’s projector warranty and maintenance.

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “We need to raise an additional £17,000 over the coming year to ensure the survival of the cinema.

“The High Street and small independent traders have seen some of the toughest trading in the UK for years.

“This, alongside more competition from the out of town national chain, has meant a gradual decline of our audiences.

“Our charity is increasingly having to subsidise the running costs of the cinema over the last two years which is clearly not sustainable in the long term.

“In a few months our board will be facing the difficult decision to close it permanently.

“We know the community value the cinema, it is well loved and we have a loyal audience and fantastic volunteers who value it as a communal space that brings a unique cinema experience to the heart of our local community.

“We need people to come and come more often to our films and live event screenings.

“Once lost, it will be lost forever so please help us to continue operating this valued community asset.”

To pledge or donate money call 01353 616991 or email office@babylonarts.org.uk to find out more about the campaign.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Thieves steal tractor Ted from Witchford small holding

Ted the tractor is stolen from a small holding in Witchford. Owner Iain Clements is appealing for witnesses to get in touch woith Crimestoppers.

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

High Street gets boost with Business Rate Relief in East Cambridgeshire

A two-year scheme in East Cambridgeshire will see discretionary business rate relief for retail premises with a rateable value below £51,000. Picture: ARCHANT.

Babylon ARTS charity launches campaign to raise £17,000 to keep Ely Cinema open

A ?use it or lose it? campaign to raise £17,000 has been launched to keep Ely Cinema open. The small independent cinema has been in The Maltings for over 20 years but arts charity Babylon ARTS. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists