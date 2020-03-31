Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 31 March 2020

Babylon ARTS' new chair of trustees, Linda McCord (right) accepts the cheque for Ely & District CAMRA's generous donation, on behalf of Babylon ARTS for the Ely Cinema fundraising campaign. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Archant

Babylon ARTS has received hundreds of pounds to help towards the Ely Cinema campaign.

The city’s CAMRA branch (Campaign for Real Ale) raised £920 from its annual beer festival as well as an additional raffle, bringing the fundraising total to over £12,500.

Claire Somerville, chief executive at Babylon ARTS, said: “Given the current circumstances relating to the temporary closure of the cinema, it’s great to be able to share news of this generous donation from Ely CAMRA.

“It will help ensure we can come back strong as soon as it is possible to reopen. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Ely CAMRA for choosing Ely Cinema as the charitable enterprise to support this year.”

Ely Cinema was midway through the awards season when Babylon ARTS had to pause all screenings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the campaign or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/39tuJx7 or call the box office on 01353 616991 between 12-4pm, Tuesday to Friday.

