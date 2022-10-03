Work to transform St Mary's Church in Ely has been taking place for the last 10 months, and is now coming towards an end. Pictured are: The Rev Chris Hill, Christine Watson and Liz Taylor and Rev Ruth Holmes from St Mary's Church. - Credit: St Mary's Church Ely

The transformation of a church costing over £1 million is nearing completion.

St Mary’s Church in Ely, which dates back over 800 years, has undergone major improvement work over the last 10 months.

The project has raised thousands from local and national charities in the last six years, including a £388,000 contribution from church members.

“This has been a magnificent team effort which has inspired and excited us all,” said the Rector of St Mary’s Church, the Rev Chris Hill.

“We look forward to returning to the building and sharing this beautiful space.”

A stone floor with underfloor heating has been laid, with secondary heating, new lighting, electrics and air source heat pumps also installed.

New audio-visual equipment, for worship, weddings, church services and more, will also be in use.

The project is due to finish at the end of this month or start of November, with services to restart at St Mary’s Church in December.