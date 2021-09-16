News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:28 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 2:33 PM September 16, 2021
Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

Ely's annual Christmas lights switch-on event has been cancelled for 2021 due to "uncertainty" surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by the City of Ely Council, several months in advance of the now-cancelled event. 

The Mayor of Ely and chair of the City of Ely Council, Cllr Sue Austen, said: "Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty with Covid-19, the council has taken the decision not to proceed with the Christmas lights switch-on event this year.

"However, the council very much looks forward to providing the Christmas lights Illuminations and a Christmas shopping evening where these can be appreciated.

"More details regarding this will be published in due course.

You may also want to watch:

"The council is very grateful to all the volunteers that have helped, past and present, in providing the switch-on event in previous years.

"And also thank you to all those that are out in all weathers erecting the lights for us all to enjoy."


Most Read

  1. 1 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
  2. 2 Tractor driver error may have caused freight derailment in the Fens 
  3. 3 Mark's 27 unanswered questions over volunteers to control parking 
  1. 4 Top Cabinet post for NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay
  2. 5 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  
  3. 6 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 
  4. 7 446 catalytic converter thefts in just 8 months reported in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage
  6. 9 County council orders review into £120m lending to This Land  
  7. 10 ‘Fantastic’ week at musical theatre workshop
Cambs Live
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The team at the High Flyer in Ely

Food and Drink | Video

Pub's makeover means a new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
Peter and Wasana Allan of The Plough pub in Little Downham

Hospitality Day

The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon