Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'
Ely's annual Christmas lights switch-on event has been cancelled for 2021 due to "uncertainty" surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by the City of Ely Council, several months in advance of the now-cancelled event.
The Mayor of Ely and chair of the City of Ely Council, Cllr Sue Austen, said: "Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty with Covid-19, the council has taken the decision not to proceed with the Christmas lights switch-on event this year.
"However, the council very much looks forward to providing the Christmas lights Illuminations and a Christmas shopping evening where these can be appreciated.
"More details regarding this will be published in due course.
"The council is very grateful to all the volunteers that have helped, past and present, in providing the switch-on event in previous years.
"And also thank you to all those that are out in all weathers erecting the lights for us all to enjoy."
