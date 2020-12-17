Gallery
Christmas lights sparkle with colour
- Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD
Cambridgeshire photographer Saud Ben-Saud took these stunning pictures of Ely's colourful Christmas lights on Monday evening.
The images show the city's high street lit up like a winter wonderland.
The Christmas tree that stands tall in the market place is just one of the attractions of this year's display.
With lines of stunning string lights brightening up the streets, families are welcome to admire the displays.
Visitors will need to maintain social distancing and follow the Tier 2 guidelines set out by the government.
You may also want to watch:
Sarah Jay, deputy town clerk of Ely, said: “We have around 20 volunteers and staff that help with the Christmas Lights.
"It takes four weekends - and one weekend to take down. Plus there is some other work that is done during the week.
She said the team all work “extremely hard in all weathers and not just in the run up to Christmas, a lot of planning and preparation is carried out, throughout the year.
“Without this dedication and also the support given from local business and organisations, the lights in Ely would not be possible”.