Christmas lights sparkle with colour

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:05 PM December 17, 2020   
Ely lit up for Christmas 2020

Photographer Saud Ben-Saud took these stunning pictures of Ely's colourful Christmas lights on Monday evening. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

Cambridgeshire photographer Saud Ben-Saud took these stunning pictures of Ely's colourful Christmas lights on Monday evening.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

The images show the city's high street lit up like a winter wonderland.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

The Christmas tree that stands tall in the market place is just one of the attractions of this year's display.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

With lines of stunning string lights brightening up the streets, families are welcome to admire the displays.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

Visitors will need to maintain social distancing and follow the Tier 2 guidelines set out by the government.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

Sarah Jay, deputy town clerk of Ely, said: “We have around 20 volunteers and staff that help with the Christmas Lights. 

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

"It takes four weekends - and one weekend to take down. Plus there is some other work that is done during the week.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

She said the team all work “extremely hard in all weathers and not just in the run up to Christmas, a lot of planning and preparation is carried out, throughout the year.

Ely Christmas lights 2020. - Credit: SAUD BEN-SAUD

“Without this dedication and also the support given from local business and organisations, the lights in Ely would not be possible”.

