Advanced search

Ely’s Christmas lights add sparkle to the city

PUBLISHED: 14:07 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 30 November 2020

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Archant

The displays of Christmas lights have added some sparkle to Ely.

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

With a Christmas tree on the Market Place and lines of stunning string lights brightening up the streets, families are welcome to admire the stunning displays.

Visitors will need to maintain social distancing and follow the Tier 2 guidelines set out by the government.

Sarah Jay, deputy town clerk of Ely, said: “We have around 20 volunteers and staff that help with the Christmas Lights. It takes four weekends - and one weekend to take down. Plus there is some other work that is done during the week”.

She said the team all work “extremely hard in all weathers and not just in the run up to Christmas, a lot of planning and preparation is carried out, throughout the year.

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

“Without this dedication and also the support given from local business and organisations, the lights in Ely would not be possible”.

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ FacebookChristmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Robins to restart league campaign later than planned

Ely City will return to league action on Saturday, December 12 instead of December 8 following a league meeting. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely’s Christmas lights add sparkle to the city

Christmas lights displays around Ely city centre. Pictures: Michael Rouse/ Facebook

Actor’s story of working with Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse

David Learner, a former actor from Ely, has shared his memories of the time he worked with Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse, who died at the weekend. Picture: DAVID LEARNER

Rats on the rise! Thousands of rats recorded as ‘lockdown boosts population’

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images

Gardening guru retires after 17 years of helping others

After 17 Years of helping others with their gardens, Steve Twigden (left) retired from his position as the Helping Hands Garden Project supervisor. He is pictured with Granville Hawkes the project and development manager at the Voluntary Community Action East Cambs group. Picture: VCAE