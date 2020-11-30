Ely’s Christmas lights add sparkle to the city
PUBLISHED: 14:07 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 30 November 2020
Archant
The displays of Christmas lights have added some sparkle to Ely.
With a Christmas tree on the Market Place and lines of stunning string lights brightening up the streets, families are welcome to admire the stunning displays.
Visitors will need to maintain social distancing and follow the Tier 2 guidelines set out by the government.
Sarah Jay, deputy town clerk of Ely, said: “We have around 20 volunteers and staff that help with the Christmas Lights. It takes four weekends - and one weekend to take down. Plus there is some other work that is done during the week”.
She said the team all work “extremely hard in all weathers and not just in the run up to Christmas, a lot of planning and preparation is carried out, throughout the year.
“Without this dedication and also the support given from local business and organisations, the lights in Ely would not be possible”.
