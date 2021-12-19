News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Chorister Thomas 'really surprised' by national commendation

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM December 19, 2021
Thomas Strudwick of Ely Cathedral commended at national choir competition

Thomas Strudwick, a chorister at Ely Cathedral, was commended in the junior section of the Choir Schools’ Association Willcocks Composition competition. - Credit: King's Ely

A chorister says he is “really surprised” to have been recognised in a national choir competition. 

Thomas Strudwick, a chorister at Ely Cathedral, was commended in the junior section of the Choir Schools’ Association Willcocks Composition competition. 

Thomas’ commendation was for his song, ‘Sing to the Lord a New Song’ for the competition, which was launched in 1981. 

“I was pleased but really surprised,” said Thomas, a year eight student at King’s Ely. 

Richard Whymark, head of King’s Ely Junior, said: “Thomas’ ingenuity and creativity secured his success in the recent CSA composition competition.  

“It is wonderful that his dedication singing in Ely Cathedral boys’ choir and his wider musical studies at King’s Ely led to this achievement.” 

Thomas, who joined the Ely Cathedral boys’ choir in year four, was commended in the competition which acts as a stepping stone for young people in musical composition. 

Boys at King’s Ely between years three to eight sing in the choir, while girls between years seven to 11 can join in. 

