Chorister Thomas 'really surprised' by national commendation
- Credit: King's Ely
A chorister says he is “really surprised” to have been recognised in a national choir competition.
Thomas Strudwick, a chorister at Ely Cathedral, was commended in the junior section of the Choir Schools’ Association Willcocks Composition competition.
Thomas’ commendation was for his song, ‘Sing to the Lord a New Song’ for the competition, which was launched in 1981.
“I was pleased but really surprised,” said Thomas, a year eight student at King’s Ely.
Richard Whymark, head of King’s Ely Junior, said: “Thomas’ ingenuity and creativity secured his success in the recent CSA composition competition.
“It is wonderful that his dedication singing in Ely Cathedral boys’ choir and his wider musical studies at King’s Ely led to this achievement.”
Thomas, who joined the Ely Cathedral boys’ choir in year four, was commended in the competition which acts as a stepping stone for young people in musical composition.
Most Read
- 1 Owner left in fear after fatal dog attack in street
- 2 Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub
- 3 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- 4 Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash
- 5 Over 250 people stopped for suspected drink driving in town
- 6 'Golden ticket' missed for Soham Town Rangers as relegation battle intensifies
- 7 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child
- 8 Man led police on ‘astonishingly dangerous’ pursuit with ‘ludicrously high speeds’
- 9 'Incredible' firm provides village footballers with fresh look
- 10 Meet Cambridgeshire's Covid community champion award winners
Boys at King’s Ely between years three to eight sing in the choir, while girls between years seven to 11 can join in.