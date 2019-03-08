Ely children donate more than 100 pairs of football boots to Boots2Africa

More than 100 pairs of sports shoes have been donated by the people of Ely to the Boots2Africa scheme. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN. Archant

More than 100 pairs of sports shoes donated by the people of Ely - including 68 pairs of football boots and trainers - are on their way to children in Africa.

Boots2Africa, a charity that collects new and old football boots donated by children around the UK, filled a car when they were in the city this morning (Thursday August 8).

They also received a donation of a Witchford Football Club kit.

Writing on the Facebook page Enjoy Ely More, Fleur Patten said: "Thanks to everyone who donated shoes, trainers and football boots to Boots2Africa.

"A complete car load is winding its way to Africa now: Sierra Leone next week; then Ghana, Tongo, and Samaliland. School shoes will go to Shoe Aid registered charity in England & Wales."

"In the meantime, I have acres of room in my cellar now so please keep donating. "Boots2Africa also distributes football kit, including football socks, so please have a rummage through and drop to me when you can - I'm always proud to collect because these donations go directly to those in need."

A Boots2Africa spokesman said: "This is a new way to help the children of Africa create a level playing field to grow and succeed in life.

"Every year thousands die or are incapacitated because they simply have no shoes. Poor sanitation, foot hygiene and death or illness from snake bites are three issues that can be fixed simply by having a pair of robust shoes to wear every day.

"Boots2Africa will take donated football boots and deliver them to children across Africa using selected charitable partners and foundations to ensure they don't enter the black economy."