Advanced search

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay inside - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:21 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 March 2020

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Mabey Family

As China nears the end of its lockdown, Claire Mabey, originally from Ely, shares her advice on getting through the weeks of self isolation with her family.

She has been living in lockdown with her family since it was imposed in China on January 24, and life is only just starting to return to normal in their city of Nanning, about 750 miles south west of Wuhan.

While social restrictions were stricter in other parts of the county, the rules they have had to adhere to are gradually being relaxed.

Friends and family are allowed to meet from a distance, and schools are expected to return to normal in the next fortnight or so.

Here, Claire offers families in the UK her advice on getting through the lockdown she experienced with husband Julian, and two teenage sons Jonathan and Samuel.

In an email, she said: “Obey and respect the measures in place and uphold what the government are asking of people, knowing that it’s short term and necessary to limit deaths and suffering. Also, care about supporting those around you, including the healthcare workers who will be put under a lot of stress during this time.

“Stay mentally positive. The vast number of people will recover and will be able to fight the virus. Don’t feed the fear factor! Look at the news once or twice a day, limit the negative influences. Don’t listen to scare mongering.

You may also want to watch:

“Stay healthy! Eat well, exercise, laugh, dance, enjoy your family time & make the most of it!! I worked as a nurse in Uk for 17 years, something about illness and dying makes you put things into perspective! What really matters? If you do get stressed, reach out and find support. It’s there!”

Her final tip is: “Try to have some structure and planning to the day as it just helps get through the time. When I got overwhelmed I did have a good cry and let my emotions out, that’s normal and healthy.”

Claire, a former nurse, now works as a charity worker and has lived in China for five years. Her older son David lives in London.

She has contacted the Nursing and Miwidery Counsel to let them know she’s willing to return and work in the UK to support the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

In her email, she does admit ‘having younger kinds would have been tough to deal with’.

She said: “My children are 14 and 17. They are older and able to self-motivate and cope better with things. We have a basketball court here in our compound so they could still let off steam. They also have school work to be occupied with. I think having younger kids would have been tough to deal with.

“Structure is key! Activities, chores, planning to keep them engaged and put their energy somewhere! Learning music is a suggestion, so many wonderful resources thanks to technology. My kids love garage band. Free YouTube lessons, books, good films, creative ideas, exercise.”

- How is your young family dealing with the lockdown? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with your experiences.

Most Read

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS staff at Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, get a Mothers’ Day surprise lunch courtesy of Indian restaurateur Amin Haque

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Most Read

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS staff at Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, get a Mothers’ Day surprise lunch courtesy of Indian restaurateur Amin Haque

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Catholic priest from the Fens steps down following historic child sex abuse claims

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay inside - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Ely footballer Tom, 18, scores life-changing offers after impressing on and off the pitch

Tom Upshaw (left) from Ely has impressed both on and off the pitch. Picture: FACEBOOK/NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.
Drive 24