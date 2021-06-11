Charity shop ‘urgently appealing’ for volunteers after reopening
A charity shop desperate for volunteers is “urgently appealing” for more help after reopening following the coronavirus crisis.
Age UK, located on Ely’s High Street, is looking for extra helping hands as part of Volunteer’s Week 2021 which runs from June 1 to June 7.
Ann-Marie, manager, said: “We know that coronavirus has bought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number.
“We are reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Ely and the surrounding area to join our team and help out by volunteering in the shop.
“We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted.
“We can offer taster sessions for those looking to get a flavour of what’s involved.
“So, if you’re looking to develop new skills or simply make new friends, please give the Age UK Ely shop a call on 01353 662602.
“Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”