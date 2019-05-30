Hearty meals for more than 5,000 vulnerable people in Ely

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable members in the community. Ruth Marley is pictured. Picture: TESCO.

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable people in the community.

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable members in the community. Picture: TESCO.

The Witchford-based Re-Imagine Resource Centre collects reusable materials from businesses and gives them to those in need.

Tesco donates surplus fruit, vegetable and breaded products to the Community Larder, which was launched in 2018 to provide access to fresh food at no cost.

Donations are also used for the newly launched SOUP-ER HEROES project, where volunteers transform surplus vegetables into soups and distribute them to homeless people in the area.

Ruth Marley, project Manager at Re-Imagine, said: "We believe that food is for sharing, not wasting.

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable members in the community. Ruth Marley is pictured. Picture: TESCO.

"With one in five of the UK population currently living below the poverty line, it's now more important than ever to support our local community.

"We started this project almost five years ago, and in that time we've provided more than 5,000 meals.

"The help we've received from local businesses has been phenomenal, and we're so proud of Ely's fantastic community spirit.

Tesco's head of community, Alec Brown, said: "The service that Re-Imagine Resource Centre provides in Ely is hugely commendable, and we're proud to play a small part in the work they do."

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable members in the community. Picture: TESCO.

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Tesco's Community Food Connection scheme visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go

