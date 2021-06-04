Published: 1:09 PM June 4, 2021

Learning the stories behind the stones at Ely Cemetery open day.

Fascinating stories from Ely Cemetery's 170-year history were shared at a post-lockdown open day.

With 16,000 former residents of the city buried there, The Friends of Ely Cemetery held two guided tours to share the stories behind the stones.

For children, there was a nature trail to explore, while a book sale raised money towards the Friends' projects.

Learning the stories behind the stones at Ely Cemetery open day.

"This outdoor event was a chance to do something a little bit different, catch up on some local history and enjoy one of Ely's 'hidden gems," said group member Alison Arnold.

The open day also gave attendees the chance to look again at some of the work undertaken by the cemetery team.

It comes after work to clear some of the undergrowth from some of the old memorials was carried out.

Learning the stories behind the stones at Ely Cemetery open day.

Former Ely mayor Mike Rouse attended and said: "It is obvious that our staff take great pride in our cemetery.

"If you want to help and find out more about the Friends of Ely Cemetery group, talk to Cllr Arnold or contact the city council."

Learning the stories behind the stones at Ely Cemetery open day.




