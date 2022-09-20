The main screen the service was played on live - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ely Cathedral hosted a broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll's state funeral service on Monday.

A greeter stood outside of Ely Cathedral at their broadcasting of Queen Elizabeth ll's state funeral

On Monday, September 19 the cathedral opened its doors to the public so they could come together to watch Her Majesty's funeral together as a community.

Stewards that were available to help any visitors should they have questions

Attendees watched the service in its entirety on a large projector screen inside the cathedral, from the officials being seated at Westminster Abbey to St George's Chapel at Windsor.

The estimated 450-480 strong crowd filled the seats of the cathedral

An estimated 480 people, including people of all ages and families and ex-armed forces, personnel attended the cathedral that day to watch the service.

The crowd standing for the two minutes silence and the singing of the national anthem

A number dwarfed in comparison to the 4.1billion viewers estimated to be watching worldwide in the more than 200 countries and territories the service was broadcast to.

The Police standing outside Ely Cathedral to help ensure the day went well

The Dean of Ely. The Very Reverend Mark Bonney, said: “We thought it would be good idea to broadcast funeral as an opportunity for the community to gather together.

The Very Reverend Mark Bonney Dean of Ely

"It clearly facilitated a need, I had no idea how many people would come or would even want to.

"I've had several people thank me because they didn’t want to be alone at home watching the funeral and having been here myself it's almost as if we were a very real part of what was going on.

Smaller screens were spaced throughout the rows of seating so everyone could see Her Majesty's final farewell

"It was very moving that during the service the whole congregation stood for the two minutes silence, the singing of the national anthem and when the Queen's coffin was leaving the abbey.

"For me, that was a sign that we were all sharing in what was going on.

Ex-Royal Engineer Paul Rees WO2 is one of many ex-servicemen who turned up to the cathedral to watch the funeral

"I think it was splendid service at Westminster Abbey, a very traditional church England funeral service with very effective new pieces of music.

"One by the master of the Kings music, Jillian Weir, and another piece at the end by sir James MacMillan CBE.

A standard bearer taking part in the days service in Ely from Ely's Royal British Legion

The Dean would like to give thanks, on behalf of the Cathedral, to the standard bearer from Ely's Royal British Legion who took part in the two minute silence.