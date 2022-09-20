Ely Cathedral's community broadcast of Her Majesty's state funeral
- Credit: HARRY GOODMAN
Ely Cathedral hosted a broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll's state funeral service on Monday.
On Monday, September 19 the cathedral opened its doors to the public so they could come together to watch Her Majesty's funeral together as a community.
Attendees watched the service in its entirety on a large projector screen inside the cathedral, from the officials being seated at Westminster Abbey to St George's Chapel at Windsor.
An estimated 480 people, including people of all ages and families and ex-armed forces, personnel attended the cathedral that day to watch the service.
A number dwarfed in comparison to the 4.1billion viewers estimated to be watching worldwide in the more than 200 countries and territories the service was broadcast to.
The Dean of Ely. The Very Reverend Mark Bonney, said: “We thought it would be good idea to broadcast funeral as an opportunity for the community to gather together.
"It clearly facilitated a need, I had no idea how many people would come or would even want to.
Most Read
- 1 New care home opening in Soham next month
- 2 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
- 3 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
- 4 Glitz and glamour awaits for return of Ely Heroes 2022
- 5 Location of £1bn+ reservoir to be revealed within weeks
- 6 Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced
- 7 Ely Cathedral's community broadcast of Her Majesty's state funeral
- 8 Littleport looks ahead as residents welcome Carolean era
- 9 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 10 See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
"I've had several people thank me because they didn’t want to be alone at home watching the funeral and having been here myself it's almost as if we were a very real part of what was going on.
"It was very moving that during the service the whole congregation stood for the two minutes silence, the singing of the national anthem and when the Queen's coffin was leaving the abbey.
"For me, that was a sign that we were all sharing in what was going on.
"I think it was splendid service at Westminster Abbey, a very traditional church England funeral service with very effective new pieces of music.
"One by the master of the Kings music, Jillian Weir, and another piece at the end by sir James MacMillan CBE.
The Dean would like to give thanks, on behalf of the Cathedral, to the standard bearer from Ely's Royal British Legion who took part in the two minute silence.