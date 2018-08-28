Advanced search

Ely Cathedral team looking for a visitor experience manager

PUBLISHED: 07:35 09 January 2019

Ely Cathedral naveby Nick Bowman Ely Photographic Club PHOTO: Nick Bowman

Ely Cathedral is looking for a dynamic new member of staff to can bring a fresh pair of eyes to developing the city’s prime tourist attraction.

The cathedral team is looking for a visitor experience manager for the thriving building offering daily worship as well as being a high profile visitor attraction, welcoming more than a quarter of a million people every year.

A cathedral spokesman said: “We are looking for a dynamic visitor experience manager who will bring a fresh perspective to the Cathedral’s evolving front of house services and to maximise the potential for the future development of the visitor experience.

“This is a middle management role which requires previous experience in the visitor market or tourism. An interest or background in culture and heritage would be an advantage.

The manager will be responsible for operational day to day management and will work closely with others to develop plans that create memorable opportunities to connect people with both the history and the values of Ely Cathedral.

“Groups and tours are a key part of the Cathedral’s business and certainly an area of growth.

“A significant element of the role will be to develop group visits, business, attending annual tour operator conferences and trade shows to assist in promoting the Cathedral as an attraction as well as establishing themselves as a key point of contact within this sector.

“A key part of the role will be to champion great volunteering and to generate new opportunities.”

The job is full time and the post holder will be expected to lead by example, prioritising their own workload to spend time engaging with visitors on busy days.

Regular weekends and bank holidays working will be required to ensure the smooth daily operational running of the Cathedral.

The manager needs to be sensitive to the Cathedral’s core mission as a place of worship, outreach, welcome and care, which underpins its commercial activities and be a strategic thinker with the ability to make things happen.

• To apply send a completed application form with a covering letter to Sarah Coakley at s.coakley@elycathedral.org or by post to The Chapter House, The College, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4DL. Closing date Monday January 21.

