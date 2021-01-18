Published: 5:01 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM January 18, 2021

Ely Cathedral was put forward to be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre - but "a more preferable location" was chosen. - Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL

The team at Ely Cathedral say the historic building was put forward to be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre - but "a more preferable location" was chosen after an onsite assessment.

"As a large building in the centre of the community, we naturally put ourselves forward to be considered as a vaccination centre," said an Ely Cathedral spokesman.

"We are delighted to see that several of our fellow cathedrals are being used as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

"We had an onsite assessment in December but were later informed that a more preferable location had been chosen.

"While this was disappointing for the team at the Cathedral, we appreciate that other locations were better suited."

Social media users have since shared their disappointment with one writing: "Such a shame not to use our beautiful cathedral."

Another said: "Gosh it would have been perfect, especially with all the amazing Covid-19 safety precautions that are already in place."