Ely Cathedral listed amongst top 25 in Europe in 'high-profile' book

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:19 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 12:22 PM October 29, 2021
Ely Cathedral is amongst five other British Cathedrals listed in the top 25 in Europe in Simon Jenkins' new book.

Ely Cathedral is amongst five other British Cathedrals listed in the top 25 in Europe in Simon Jenkins' new book.

Ely Cathedral has been listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in a new 'high-profile' book. 

The cathedral is featured in ‘Europe’s 100 Best Cathedrals’ written by leading architectural historian Simon Jenkins. 

In an exploration of European history, the book tells the stories behind the magnificent buildings showing the cathedral’s central role in the European imagination. 

It also marks revival of interest in cathedrals as congregations rise. 

Six British Cathedrals made the top 25, including Winchester, Canterbury, Durham, Lincoln, Wells and Ely. 

In choosing the top 25, Simon believes everyone should see them before they die. 

Ely Cathedral is listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedrals'

Ely Cathedral is listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedrals' written by leading architectural historian Simon Jenkins. - Credit: Simon Jenkins

Ely Cathedral (pictured) has been listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedrals'

Ely Cathedral (pictured) has been listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedrals' written by leading architectural historian Simon Jenkins. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

 “They represent its most embedded institution, Christianity, in all its finery,” he said. 

“Even today, no other building on Earth can compare to these structures. 

“They’re history and geography, art and science, mind and body in one.” 

You can purchase the book from November 4. 

