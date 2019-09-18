Ely Cathedral to light up orange to show support for World Alzheimer's Day

Ely Cathedral will be lit up in orange to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease.

The ray of warmth will shine from the Octagon Tower in aid of World Alzheimer's Day on Saturday (September 21).

It comes as Alzheimer's Research UK's 'Share the Orange Campaign' launched earlier this week, with Samuel L. Jackson in support.

This campaign's inspiring the public to think differently about dementia, while positioning the potential of research to make breakthroughs.

There is also a film that explains that a brain damaged by Alzheimer's - the leading cause of dementia - can weigh 140g less than a healthy one.

That's about the weight of an orange.

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Research UK said: "We can bring about life-changing treatments for dementia, but we need help to fund pioneering research.

"The more people that support our work, the quicker we can do it."

More information can be found at https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/orange/ and https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/world-alzheimers-day