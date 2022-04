Ely Cathedral will mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee during June 2-5 with exhibits, tributes, displays, special tours and a service of thanksgiving. - Credit: Archant / PA

As the special anniversary moves closer, visitors are being invited to Ely Cathedral during June 2-5 to join together in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This year marks 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

To mark this occasion, the cathedral will be exhibiting the official replica of her Coronation dress as seen on the Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

There will also be a special floral tribute to The Queen by the cathedral’s Flower Guild in the form of several impressive displays interpreting key events, interests and pursuits in her life.

These will include:

The 1947 Royal Wedding

The Queen’s devotion to ‘The Commonwealth’

Her love of ‘Horses, Racing and the Countryside’

A nautically themed display featuring ‘The Royal Yacht Britannia’

A floral tribute illustrating her service as Queen to the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales

The cathedral’s Octagon Tower will also be lit red, white and blue overnight and a special service of thanksgiving will take place at 10:30am on the Sunday (June 5).

Ely Cathedral flew the Union Flag on April 21 for Her Majesty The Queen's 96th birthday. The Cathedral will now be preparing for its Platinum Jubilee celebrations during June 2-5. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

A spokesperson for Ely Cathedral said: “We will be extending our visitor opening times throughout the weekend, with additional tours including a guided cathedral tour followed by a celebratory ‘Champagne Jubilee afternoon tea’ at the Almonry.

“All tours will be available to book online in advance from April 30.”

More information about Ely Cathedral’s celebrations can be found online.

Ely Cathedral will be exhibiting The Queen's coronation dress as seen on the Netflix series 'The Crown' (pictured) as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Alex Bailey

